A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run late Thursday on a freeway in downtown St. Paul.

The victim, identified by the State Patrol as Jeffrey Welage, was hit in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Jackson Street just before 11 p.m. the State Patrol said.

Welage, 40, of Mounds View, was taken to Regions Hospital where he listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Authorities said the driver who hit Welage left the scene and has not been found. A crash reconstruction team called to the scene collected vehicle debris as evidence, the patrol said.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.