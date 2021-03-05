A pedestrian died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Crystal.
The incident occurred at 12:08 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. 36th Avenue, according to a Crystal Police Department news release. The incident involved two vehicles, one of which hit the man.
A citizen and emergency personnel administered emergency aid, but the man died after being taken to a hospital.
Evidence suggests distraction was a factor in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal police at 763-531-1014.
