A pedestrian died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Crystal.

The incident occurred at 12:08 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. 36th Avenue, according to a Crystal Police Department news release. The incident involved two vehicles, one of which hit the man.

A citizen and emergency personnel administered emergency aid, but the man died after being taken to a hospital.

Evidence suggests distraction was a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal police at 763-531-1014.