Police in Maplewood are asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday.
Maplewood police say that at around 10 p.m., officers found two vehicles stopped with a pedestrian who was hit on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. The vehicle or vehicles that hit them was not at the scene.
Maplewood officers and paramedics with Maplewood and St. Paul fire departments gave medical aid to the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle or vehicles that struck the victim likely have "significant" front-end damage, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Lt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.
