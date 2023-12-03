A man died after he was struck by an SUV as he walked on Interstate 694 Saturday night in Maple Grove, according to State Patrol.
The man, who was 39 years old, has not been identified. He was walking east in the right center traffic lane around 9 p.m. when a Jeep Liberty driving east in the same lane struck him near Hemlock Lane, according to a State Patrol incident report.
Road conditions were dry and alcohol is not believed to have been involved.
The 22-year-old driver of the Jeep Liberty was not wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
