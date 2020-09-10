A pedestrian crossing a Columbia Heights highway against a traffic signal was fatally struck by a passing vehicle Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was walking across Central Avenue/Hwy. 65 at NE. 44th Avenue when he was hit at 6:27 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

The westbound pedestrian, whose name had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, was in a crosswalk when he was struck in the southbound lanes of Central Avenue. Pedestrian signals were “showing not to cross” when the crash occurred, said Tierney Peters, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 25-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger wasn’t hurt. Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash and he wasn’t arrested, Peters said.

Authorities closed the southbound lanes of Central Avenue for about three hours while they investigated.