Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in St. Paul.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in the city's Summit-University neighborhood, police said.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
