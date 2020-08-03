A pedestrian standing on the edge of a highway in east central Minnesota before sunrise Monday was struck by a passing vehicle and killed.

Alicia Storms, 36, was standing near a driving lane on Hwy. 65 at the Snake River Bridge on the south side of Mora when she was struck about 5:05 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Storms, of Mora, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver who hit her, Summer Luedke, 26, of Princeton, Minn., was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Tim Harlow