A pedestrian standing on the edge of a highway in east central Minnesota before sunrise Monday was struck by a passing vehicle and killed.
Alicia Storms, 36, was standing near a driving lane on Hwy. 65 at the Snake River Bridge on the south side of Mora when she was struck about 5:05 a.m., the State Patrol said.
Storms, of Mora, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The driver who hit her, Summer Luedke, 26, of Princeton, Minn., was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Tim Harlow
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Mpls. mayor says Walz hesitant to deploy Guard during riots
State officials said the city did not give them the detailed information they needed to deploy the Guard until the next day. By then, dozens of buildings had been looted and torched.
Duluth
'Don't Forget Labor': Duluth's DFL Senate primary shows battle for party
DULUTH – Local DFL voters are being asked not just who should represent them in the state Senate but what the party itself should represent…
Local
Hands-free law marks one year: More than 19,000 tickets issued
A year after the hands-free rule began, deaths from distracted driving lower .
Minneapolis
Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed, reopens in Mpls.
Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the store at the intersection of 38th and Chicago on Monday afternoon demanding it remain closed.
Duluth
Citing budget shortfalls, DOC to close two Minnesota prisons
A $14 million budget shortfall is forcing significant cuts, says DOC chief Schnell.