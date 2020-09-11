Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday while crossing a highway in Columbia Heights as Alfred Mulbah.

Mulbah, 65, of Columbia Heights, was crossing Central Avenue/Hwy. 65 at NE. 44th Avenue when he was hit at 6:27 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mulbah was in a crosswalk heading west when he was struck by a Ford Ranger in the southbound lanes of Central Avenue. Pedestrian signals were “showing not to cross” when the crash occurred, said Tierney Peters, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Mulbah was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 25-year-old driver of the Ranger wasn’t hurt. Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash and he wasn’t arrested, Peters said.