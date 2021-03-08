A few hundred protesters gathered peacefully outside the Hennepin County Government Center as court convened Monday morning for the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chanting "No more killer cops" and "Ain't no power like the power of the people" the marchers were unified in support of a conviction in the death of George Floyd, who took his last conscious breath under the knee of Chauvin in May.

Amid speeches and walks around downtown, protesters held a mixture of hope and cynicism for the trial; hope that a jury will believe bystander video of Floyd's encounter with police is so clear that Chauvin will be convicted, but cynicism that officers have historically gone unpunished under a legal system designed to give them leeway.

Wesley Ferguson, of Minneapolis, said he was feeling apprehensive.

Ferguson, 27, said he was surprised by the security in downtown Minneapolis, where fences and barbed wire are surrounding government buildings and uniformed guards are monitoring entrances. He pointed to the peaceful nature of the protest, to the people who were using their voices. "These are people who brought in coffee and Band-Aids," Ferguson said.

Drummers beat out a rhythm to walk to as protesters held up banners reading "the world is watching," and "justice for stolen lives," as they marched a few blocks.

DeShaun McDonald, 36, took the day off from work to come downtown and to call for a conviction for Chauvin. He wishes more people would raise their voices to support the cause.

"I wish they would speak up for the injustice," he said. "Use your platform, use your privilege — whatever you've got — and speak up."

His friend Monet Style drove up from Mankato and plans to spend the next few days in Minneapolis calling for justice for Floyd. She's faced criticism in her hometown when she wears Black Lives Matter apparel and displays flags promoting the movement in her yard. Style has seen many people go back to their normal lives following Floyd's death, but she believes it's important to keep showing up to protests. Otherwise, police killings will continue and "this is never going to end. This is going to keep happening. We have to stay vigilant."

By coming to protests, "it's showing there is support for the Black community," added Style, 38.

Bethany Gilmer said she came out to show support for the movement. Over the last year, she's reflected on how issues of racism were brought to life, even for those who were previously able to ignore it. Gilmer, 32, said she is remaining hopeful for the outcome of the trial, even considering how few police officers have been convicted.

"We've been here before throughout history ... I feel like we're often doomed to repeat ourselves," Gilmer said. "But hopefully this time something can change."

Zoë Jackson covers young and new voters at the Star Tribune through the Report For America program, supported by the Minneapolis Foundation. 612-673-7112 • @zoemjack