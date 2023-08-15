A Twin Cities woman was killed when the minivan she was riding in veered off an interstate in western Wisconsin during a rainstorm and hit a tree, officials said.
The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday along eastbound Interstate 94 near Osseo, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Suffering fatal injuries was a 66-year-old woman from Oakdale, the patrol said. The driver, a 41-year-old woman from St. Paul, was expected to survive her injuries. The patrol has yet to release their identities.
"The initial investigation indicates [the] vehicle lost control during a rainstorm, left the roadway and struck a tree," a statement from the patrol read.
