Winona Cotter softball coach Pat Bowlin will go for the state record in career softball coaching victories Thursday.

Bowlin tied the record Tuesday, when Cotter defeated Caledonia 4-2 in the Class 2A, Section 1 tournament. He shares the mark of 802 victories with former New Ulm Cathedral coach Bob Mertz, who retired in 2018.

Cotter (16-3) will play St. Charles on Thursday.

Bowlin, who is in his 39th season as a softball coach, is also Cotter's girls basketball coach and has 674 career victories in that sport, sixth most in state history.

Notable number

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta ended its regular season with its 50th consecutive West Central Conference victory.

A sweep of West Central Area, 13-4 and 21-9, on May 18 in Barrett gave Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta a 12-0 record in West Central Conference play this season. Its last loss in a conference game came on May 17, 2018, 3-2 to Melrose.