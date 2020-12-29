A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in St. Paul left a passenger dead and the driver injured, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 2:35 a.m. in a residential area on E. Sycamore Street, just east of Jackson Street, police said.

The 49-year-old passenger died at the scene, according to police.

The 44-year-old driver was taken to Regions Hospital for testing to determine whether they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Identities of the two people have yet to released. Authorities also have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the crash.

