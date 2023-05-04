A woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota, officials said Thursday.

The wreck occurred just south of St. Charles on eastbound Interstate 90 about a mile east of Hwy. 74, the State Patrol said.

The driver lost control shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the vehicle rolled several times, the patrol said.

The passenger who died was a 51-year-old woman from Illinois. The driver, 40 years old and also from Illinois, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the patrol. Their identities have yet to be released.