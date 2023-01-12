Structural engineers will be at the University of Minnesota assessing the damage to Northrop auditorium after part of the nearly century-old building's roof collapsed Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported.

The adjacent Church Street and Northrop parking garages are also closed "out of an abundance of caution," the university said in a statement posted on the performing arts venue's website.

Thursday's performances of the U's College of Science and Engineering's "Physics Force" have been called off. The next scheduled events are Joffrey Ballet Jan. 20-21 and an organ recital by Greg Zelek Jan. 24.

Ticket holders can contact the Northrop box office with questions, the university said.

"Event organizers will also proactively update participants as needed," the announcement said.

Northrop was built on the East Bank between 1928 and 1929 as part of a major university expansion project. The building named in honor of the university's second president, Cyrus Northrop, opened Oct. 22, 1929, and since has hosted world-renowned dance performances, concerts, civic events and graduations.

The building underwent an interior renovation in 2011 and reopened in 2014, its last major update.