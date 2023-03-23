Delayed assessments of autism in children remain a problem, particularly in Minnesota, that worsened in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pediatric evaluations had been increasing from 2017 to 2019, but sharply declined in mid-2020, according to a report Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tallied autism rates in the Twin Cities and 10 other U.S. communities. Evaluations increased later that year in most other communities, after lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but not in Minnesota.

Research over time will tell whether the disruption resulted in delayed diagnoses that affected growth and development of children with autism, said Amy Esler, a University of Minnesota psychologist who coauthored the CDC report.

"What we know from other research ... is that any delay to identify, any delay to intervention, has long-term impacts," she said.

Despite the delays, a companion study found an increase in autism prevalence in 2020. Around one in 33 eight-year-olds in Minnesota have been found to have autism through medical or educational evaluations, according to the CDC report, which is based on data from school districts in Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties.

"Autism really is no longer a low-incidence disability, based on these numbers," said another U coauthor, Jennifer Hall-Lande. "If we think of an average third-grade class in Minnesota, it is now likely there will be at least one child with autism in that class."

The CDC group for the first time estimated that more than 1% of female eight-year-olds have autism, though the diagnosis remains four times more likely in males. The increased prevalence isn't necessarily a sign the developmental condition is becoming more common. Diagnoses had been lacking in minority groups, and at least some of the increase reflects better recognition of the disability in those groups.

Minnesota already was slower than most to medically diagnose autism. The average eight-year-old with autism received a medical diagnosis at 4 years, 11 months of age in Minnesota, compared to 4 years, 1 month of age in the other communities.

Among the sites studied, Minnesota had the highest percentage of children with autism who had only received a special education designation and the lowest percentage with a medical diagnosis.

Even in a non-pandemic year, it takes months to get medically evaluated because of a shortage of providers in Minnesota. The U's autism clinic stopped adding names in 2021 after its waiting list reached 600.

"It is stomach-turning to think of all the kids who are waiting right now for a diagnosis," Esler said.

School closures contributed to the decline in 2020 in school and medical autism evaluations. Children weren't in day-care facilities or schools, where teachers often notice developmental differences from other children and recommend autism screening.

Children with autism also are more likely to have other health conditions that can worsen the risks of severe COVID-19, which might have convinced parents to delay evaluations until vaccine was available in 2021, said Rebecca Vaurio, a neuropsychologist at Children's Minnesota.

Children's responded in mid-2020 by moving its autism clinic to another office to reduce the infection risks for patients. It also tried a remote assessment by which therapists watched on video as children carried out a variety of tasks at home. Vaurio said families returned for evaluations in 2021, and she expects that will be reflected when the next CDC report on autism prevalence comes out in 2022.