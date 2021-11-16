From outpatient surgeries and emergency room visits to lab tests and imaging procedures, Minnesotans in the midst of the pandemic last year used less health care overall and racked up fewer medical bills in the process.

Such declines have been widely noted over the past 18 months for helping fuel health insurer profits in 2020, but a new report released Tuesday offers the most detailed look yet at the changes in Minnesota.

The average total cost of care for a commercially insured patient in the state fell by 2.5% from $627 per month in 2019 to $611 per month last year, according to the report from Minnesota Community Measurement. It was the first time in seven years of publication that the report charted a decline in per-person costs.

COVID-19 prompted a short-term shut down of non-emergency health care at hospitals during 2020 and shifted many outpatient visits to online formats. Some patients opted to stay away from health care, worried about potential exposure to the pandemic virus.

The new report documents the impact from those changes for cost and use of services last year, but the long-term consequences for people's health still aren't clear.

"We know at least anecdotally that there are reports of many more people who delayed care in 2020 showing up in 2021 with more advanced disease than they might have otherwise had if it had been caught earlier," said Julie Sonier, the president and chief executive of Minnesota Community Measurement, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that publishes report cards on health care cost and quality. "That's why we don't know really the long-term implications for cost and utilization and, quite frankly, people's health."

The report released Tuesday found that per-person costs between 2019 and 2020 fell most for outpatient hospital services followed by inpatient care. Pharmacy costs, however, increased 11.1%, which was the fastest rate of increase since Minnesota Community Measurement started publishing annual reports on cost and utilization in 2014.

Total cost of care is a function of the prices paid for health care services and the frequency with which patients seek those medical interventions. In terms of utilization, the report tracked double-digits declines in several categories including outpatient surgery (-18.7%), emergency room visits (-14%), pathology and lab tests (-12.8%) and imaging (-12.3%).

Declining use of medical services in the pandemic has been widely noted. It's part of the reason some health insurers were particularly profitable last year, while some health care providers had a tougher time financially.

Even so, the new report, which draws on health insurer data for 1.3 million enrollees primarily under the age of 65, included a few surprises.

While total spending declined in 2020, people with commercial health insurance were more likely to have at least one medical claim last year than they were in 2019. The expanded claims activity was particularly pronounced among men age 19 to 35 — a group that, in general, doesn't go to the doctor very often.

"Our best hypothesis there is that it has something to do with COVID testing, but that is speculation because we don't have the detailed claims to be able to answer that question," Sonier said.