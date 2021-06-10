Four weeks after Gov. Tim Walz ended Minnesota's mask mandate for indoor public places, pandemic activity has continued to drop to record lows — with 175 coronavirus infections reported on Thursday along with seven COVID-19 deaths.

The additions bring Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 603,305 known infections and 7,484 COVID-19 deaths, but underscore how vaccination progress has reduced viral activity even with the removal of the mandate and social distancing restrictions. Thursday is the fourth straight day in which the state reported fewer than 200 new infections — the first such stretch since April 2020.

Minnesota public health officials throughout the pandemic have looked at viral activity four weeks after any major changes in restrictions or strategies, because of the lag in which those changes affect viral transmission. In addition to the end of the mask mandate on May 14, the state halted all remaining capacity caps and social distancing requirements on businesses on May 28.

Vaccination is the primary prevention strategy now in Minnesota, where nearly 3 million people 12 and older have at least received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 2.7 million have completed the one- or two-dose series. Progress toward a state goal of providing vaccine to 70% of people 16 and older by July 1 has slowed. The current rate in that age group is 65.5%.

Walz on Wednesday announced the opening of a second airport pop-up vaccination site — this time at Terminal 2 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — to make it easy for people to receive their shots.

"You can now protect yourself from COVID-19 in one stop while you catch your flight, or wait for your loved one to land," the governor said in a statement about the new clinic, which is outside of the secured areas of Terminal 2.

Health officials believe a vaccination rate of 70% or higher will limit spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and reduce the formation of any more infectious variants that could cause a new pandemic wave.

The state on Thursday reported that 90% of senior citizens have received vaccine — a key high-risk group that has suffered 88% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths and six of the deaths reported Thursday. The seventh death involved a Roseau County resident in the 35 to 39 age range — only the 65th COVID-19 death in the state involving someone younger than 40.

