Defender Ryan Hollingshead's goal in Sunday's 82nd minute ended Minnesota United's five-game unbeaten streak against one of LAFC's best teams with a 2-0 victory.

The Loons had been 2-0-3 — and 1-0-1 in Los Angeles — against an opponent to which they hadn't lost since LAFC's inaugural season in 2018.

That all ended when Hollingshead finished off a corner-kick set piece for the first goal in a game pitting two teams that hadn't allowed a goal in the final 30 minutes this season.

That is, until Hollingshead's volley strike out of midair evaded Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in a second half where LAFC continually applied pressure.

Midfielder Jose Cifuentes' goal in the 90th minute made it a final two-goal margin.

"We made poor choices with the ball most of the evening," Loons coach Adrian Heath said "First half, we had four or five glorious opportunities if we had picked the right pass and we didn't. In the second half, we did the same.

"It's the oldest saying in football: goals change games. We made too many poor choices with the ball and that's been our biggest problem tonight."

Heath shook up his starting 11 both out of necessity and strategy and then put it back together with second-half substitutions against a LAFC team that had started the season 6-1-1 and is battling second-year Austin FC in the Supporters Shield's chase.

Heath did so seeking to the stretch the field vertically with strikers Abu Danladi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane's speed and pace against an opponent that wants to press high up the field.

Danladi and Hlongwane started on either side of playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, after the Loons scored five goals when both players came on in the second half of victories over Colorado and Chicago their previous two times out.

Until then, the Loons had scored five goals in their first six games, and Reynoso's only goal came on a penalty kick. So out came Franco Fragapane on the left side and Luis Amarilla up top to make room for Robin Lod there instead and Hlongwane on the right side in Lod's place.

They went back into the game in their usual starting roles for Danladi and Hlongwane in the game's 65th minute.

Lod had the Loons' best first-half scoring attempt with a left-footed strike between a LAFC defender's legs that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau smothered just before halftime.

That kept the game scoreless entering halftime, when Heath told FS1's broadcast that his team had "so many opportunities on the counter attack" but needed "more quality, more patience and a little bit more care" in the field's final third.

Lod had a better chance of the night coming out of halftime, but he missed a wide open net on the run at the far post high over the goal after Hlongwane's crossing pass found him free.

"It's a good chance. He doesn't mean to miss it," Heath said. "When you come to a place like this, you have to take them opportunities when they arise. You can't squander opportunities. We've had a couple good results here in the past but we've scored when them opportunities and them moments have come our way. [Sunday], we didn't."

LAFC entered Sunday having not allowed a second-half goal in its season's first eight games. LAFC had its chance to take a lead right after in the 52nd minute as it started mounting pressure as the second half wore on.

It did so when a shot caromed crazily off Loons defender Kemar Lawrence, struck the left post behind St. Clair and bounded straight to forward Kwadwo Opaku.

Opaku missed an empty goal himself, holding his head in anguish after his shot sailed over the net.

Minutes later, Reynoso and Lod broke out on a 2-on-1 run down the field that was disrupted by a LAFC defender, who tackled the ball away from Lod before he could turn Reynoso's pass into a short-range shot.

Loons centerback Bakaye Dibassy might have saved the go-ahead goal with a foul committed on LAFC star Carlos Vela just outside the 18-yard box. The Loons defensive wall deflected Vela's free kick just outside the box.

Sunday's lineup changes extended down through the midfield to the backline on a night when Heath used his ninth different lineup in the season's first nine games.

With captain Wil Trapp suspended Sunday because of yellow card accumulations and versatile Hassani Dotson out for the season, Honduras national teammates Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales started together in the holding midfield positions for the first time.

And with starting right-back Romain Metanire still out with a hamstring injury and Chase Gasper not yet game-fit at left back, MLS veterans Oniel Fisher and Lawrence started at the two outside fullback positions.

The Loons flew to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, trained there on Saturday and played Sunday night. That's a day earlier than they do in other time zones.

It also got the Loons out of Minnesota's cold April winter this year and into the warm California sun. The high Sunday was 74 degrees and it was mid-60s by nighttime's kickoff.

"Hopefully we can bring some of the L.A. weather back with us," St. Clair said.

