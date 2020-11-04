The Green Bay Packers placed rookie linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Martin, the former Burnsville High and Gophers star, missed time earlier this season because of knee surgery and returned to start two games, including one against the Vikings last Sunday.

The moves Tuesday come one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.

Bears line hurting

Chicago could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Center Cody Whitehair missed Sunday’s game because of a groin injury. And left guard James Daniels suffered a pectoral injury in a Week 5 win over Tampa Bay that likely will keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears also placed backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the COVID list.

Dalton tests positive

The Cowboys placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.

Dalton is the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.

The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

NFL expands sideline, masks now mandatory

The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive.

The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field and teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.

“What we are trying to convey is masks can prevent you from becoming a high-risk contact, which is our goal, so it’s in everybody’s best interest to wear a mask for their protection and again to reduce exposure,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said on a conference call.

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has confirmed he was one of the positive cases who played Sunday. Results from pregame tests aren’t immediately available. Sills said if the league learns someone is positive during a game that person would be removed from the game or sideline. Sills said six players on the Ravens already were identified as high-risk, close contacts and will be isolated from team facilities for five days.

• 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is seeking more opinions to determine whether he will need season-ending surgery on his sprained right ankle.

The 49ers will also be without No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) for this week’s game against Green Bay.

• The Broncos said General Manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive.

• The Dolphins traded receiver Isaiah Ford to the Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

• The Titans waived veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

