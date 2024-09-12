Packers begin home schedule against Colts after both teams lost their openers

Indianapolis is 0-10-1 in its past 11 season openers but has only started 0-2 once over the past six years, in 2021. ... The Colts ran 43 plays and only had the ball for 20 minutes last week, allowing Houston to have a two-to-one advantage in possession time. ... Richardson completed three throws of more than 50 yards in Week 1, including two for TDs, but only completed six of his other 16 throws for 41 yards with one interception in the loss to Houston. Richardson also ran for a TD, his fifth in five career games. ... Colts WR Alec Pierce caught three passes for a career-high 125 yards in Week 1, including a 60-yard TD catch. ... Former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor has scored in a league-best six consecutive games and will try to extend that streak in his first pro game at Lambeau Field. He needs 17 yards rushing to pass Tom Matte (4,646 yards) for sixth on the Colts career list. ... Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. had 10 games with eight or more receptions in 2023. He had four last week. ... Colts safeties Nick Cross and Julian Blackmon both rank among the league's top five in tackles after getting 14 and 13 respectively against the Texans. ... Indianapolis sacked 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud four times last week. … Green Bay rushed for 163 yards against the Eagles. That was the highest single-game total the Packers have ever gained on 21 or fewer carries. … Packers WR Jayden Reed had a 70-yard TD catch and a 33-yard TD run against the Eagles, making him just the fifth player since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to have a TD reception of at least 70 yards and a TD run of at least 30 yards in the same game. He also had a 38-yard TD reception nullified because of offsetting penalties. … The Packers had three takeaways against the Eagles to match the highest total by any NFL team. … The Packers scored TDs on just one of their four red zone opportunities in the Eagles game. They settled for field goals on the other three drives. Packers rookie K Brayden Narveson went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts in his debut, with his lone miss coming from 43 yards.