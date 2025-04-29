Players to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference next season

A look at football players in the Atlantic Coast Conference this spring who are poised to have breakout seasons this fall:
Boston College
OL Dwayne Allick should see a bigger role in the second season under coach Bill O'Brien. Allick, at 6-foot-2, 309 pounds, started three games last season, but is expected to compete for a starting job, likely at right guard, in his sixth season with the program.
California
QB Devin Brown transferred from Ohio State and was thrown in the mix to see time behind center at spring practice. Brown played in mop up duty the past two years with the Buckeyes, throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
Clemson
WR Tristan Smith was a portal find for coach Dabo Swinney for a deep and talented wideout room for the defending ACC champions. Smith had five catches for 137 yards in the Tigers' spring game. He had 76 catches for 934 yards and six TDs last year at Southeast Missouri State.
Duke