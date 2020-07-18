Adrian Heath lamented his team's lack of ball retention for much of Sunday's 2-1 comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City in the MLS is Back tournament opener for each team.

His team should get some help there tonight in a late 9:30 p.m.start (10:30 Orlando time) at ESPN Wide World of Sports now that defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso is back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game because of a groin/leg injury.

Alonso goes into the lineup and Sunday's starter Hassani Dotson comes out.

Striker Luis Amarilla will start the night on the bench as a sub after he was a late scratch when he injured himself in Sunday's warmups. Sunday's starter Mason Toye who was injured in the second half that night goes to a sub's role and big Aaron Schoenfeld gets the start at striker tonight.

Here's how the lineup looks:

Aaron Schoenfeld

Robin Lod Kevin Molino Ethan Finlay

Jan Gregus Ozzie Alonso

Chase Gasper Jose Aja Michael Boxall Romain Metanire

Tyler Miller

Subs:Ranjitsingh, Emmings, Musa, Dotson, Hairston, Edwards, Hayes, Chacon, Toye, Amarilla