The owner of a resort in west-central Minnesota has died in a snowmobile crash, officials said.
Ronald Dilley, 67, of Pennock, crashed his snowmobile shortly after 2:40 p.m. Wednesday near the eastern shore of Lake Florida in Lake Andrew Township, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Law enforcement located Dilley on the ground next to his snowmobile, and he was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
Dilley's Resort, a multigenerational camping, boating and swimming destination, is located about 15 miles north of Willmar on the southeastern edge of West Norway Lake.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Curious Minnesota
What happened to Minneapolis' famous Weatherball?
The glowing orb was a fixture on the city's skyline for decades.
Local
Owner of Dilley's Resort in west-central Minnesota dies in snowmobile crash
Ronald Dilley died Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
High Schools
Skylar Little Soldier: Minnesota's highest-regarded wrestler has big goal
A 16-year-old junior at Hastings, Little Soldier is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota at 145 pounds and No. 9 among the nation's girls wrestlers regardless of weight class. She's looking to turn her childhood dream into reality.
Politics
2040 carbon-free energy bill advances to Walz for signature
The state Senate narrowly approved a requirement along party lines that utilities meet escalating carbon cuts over the next 17 years. The House passed the bill last week.
Minneapolis
Friends of the Falls' new Native-majority board unveils designs for Dakota 'land-back' project
The federal government is relinquishing 3 acres of land near St. Anthony Falls to local control.