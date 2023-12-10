A man died after the SUV he was driving veered off Interstate 494 near East Bush Lake Road in Bloomington and crashed into a fence on icy roads late Saturday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Mark Henry Hall, age 74, of Owatonna was taken to Southdale Hospital and died, according to State Patrol's crash report. The Subaru Outback he was driving was traveling east on I-494 after 11 p.m. just before the crash happened.
A woman also in the car, age 72 and also of Owatonna, was not injured. No other vehicles were involved and alcohol was not listed as a factor in the crash. Both people involved were wearing seatbelts.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Owatonna man dies in one-vehicle crash on icy roads in Bloomington
A woman passenger was not injured.
Minneapolis
Are Minneapolis City Council members overpaid? And is Frey underpaid?
The city's 13 council members are paid $109,846, more than their peers, while Mayor Jacob Frey's $140,814 is less than mayors in similar cities.
Local
With air travel up again, will the skyway checkpoint at MSP Airport reopen?
Plus, a bomb-sniffing pooch at MSP makes TSA's annual Canine Calendar.
Minneapolis
Gruesome crime at Loring Park grocery shocks and saddens a neighborhood
Robert Skafte was a friendly face at the Oak Grove Grocery for decades and performed across the Twin Cities. A suspect is jailed for allegedly impaling Skafte with a golf club.
St. Paul
City Council member wants Rondo Avenue to regain a place in St. Paul
Russel Balenger wants to rename parts of Concordia and St. Anthony avenues after the legendary street that was removed by freeway construction in the 1960s.