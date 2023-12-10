A man died after the SUV he was driving veered off Interstate 494 near East Bush Lake Road in Bloomington and crashed into a fence on icy roads late Saturday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Mark Henry Hall, age 74, of Owatonna was taken to Southdale Hospital and died, according to State Patrol's crash report. The Subaru Outback he was driving was traveling east on I-494 after 11 p.m. just before the crash happened.

A woman also in the car, age 72 and also of Owatonna, was not injured. No other vehicles were involved and alcohol was not listed as a factor in the crash. Both people involved were wearing seatbelts.