An overnight shooting in St. Paul has left one person dead, officials said Monday.
The gunfire occurred in the 1300 block of Englewood Avenue, northeast of the intersection of Hamline and Minnehaha avenues, police said.
There is no word from police about precisely when the shooting occurred, who was shot, any arrests or a motive.
Police said they would more to say about the killing later Monday.
Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Overnight shooting in St. Paul leaves one person dead
Police said they would have more to say about the killing later Monday.
West Metro
Pilot's disorientation likely cause of 2021 plane crash in Minnesota that killed three
A new NTSB report examined the Aug. 7, 2021 crash in Victoria.
Minneapolis
Judge exonerates Marvin Haynes in 2005 Minneapolis murder conviction
There was no physical evidence linking Haynes to the crime scene.
West Metro
Amid drought, snow at Hyland cross-country ski course will be made from groundwater
Water levels are too low at the lakes usually drawn to make snow, and a warm start to December may mean a shorter season on the cross-country ski trails.
Local
Mall of America shoppers sound off on Minnesota state flag options
The unfamiliarity of six finalists for the redesigned Minnesota flag left some excited for the new flag, but others weren't so sure.