The 2023 Dream Team is meant as affirmation for many of the top players in the metro, but talented players from outside the metro are worth noting. Here's a look at 12 of the best, including three who have committed to the Gophers.

Koi Perich, Esko, senior, safety, 6-2, 200. College: Minnesota. Smooth, natural athlete who has explosive speed and makes plays all over the field. Chose the Gophers over nine other Division I offers.

Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes, senior, inside linebacker, 6-2, 225. College: Minnesota. A ball-hawking throwback destined to be a fan favorite with his thumping style.

Jalen Smith, Mankato West, senior, wide receiver, 6-0, 185. College: Minnesota. Sure-handed receiver with a knack for creating space and getting yards after the catch. Caught 49 passes for 729 yards in 2022.

Hunter Kallstrom, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, senior, defensive line, 6-4, 225. College: Wyoming. A remarkable athlete (4.58-second 40, 36-inch vertical jump) who is exceptionally versatile, as a receiver, runner or defender.

Brycen Lotz, Braham, senior, offensive line, 6-5, 260. College: Wyoming. Blessed with the requisite size for offensive line, Lotz steps it up with quick feet and straight-ahead speed to get to the second level.

Hayden Venenga, Willmar, senior, offensive line, 6-6, 275. College: South Dakota State. Strength, leg drive and work ethic make Venenga a dominant run-blocker with a huge upside in pass protection.

Will Steil, Rocori, senior, defensive back/linebacker, 6-2, 195. College: North Dakota State. Look for Steil to be a safety/linebacker mix in college, owing to his size, instincts and quick-twitch coverage abilities.

Zach Vanderpool, Byron, senior, defensive end, 6-5, 230. College: North Dakota State. Long and physical, with the strength to shrug off blockers and excellent pursuit speed.

Greg Meidl, Mankato West, senior, offensive line, 6-4, 250. College: Army. Plays with a brutish edge and delivers punishing hits. Technically sound and operates well in space, important in Army's triple-option offense.

Bart McAninch, Mankato West, senior, quarterback, 6-1½, 205. College: Bemidji State. A strong, accurate arm and a build like a linebacker help him shrug off tacklers. His strongest asset, however, is his terrific leadership.

Dylan Gross, Brainerd, senior, linebacker, 6-2, 220. College: undecided. Has terrific speed for a player his size. A punishing hitter with a nose for the football. Effective sideline to sideline.

Zechariah Ladu, Rochester John Marshall, senior, defensive back/wide receiver, 6-4, 175. College: undecided. A natural athlete with the agility and length that college coaches covet.