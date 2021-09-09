Lizzo

Minnesota was her launching pad, and after cancellation of last weekend's Bonnaroo festival it's where Lizzo's rocketing career is re-entering orbit in her first show since before the pandemic and her only non-festival date of 2021. The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker, who called the Twin Cities home for most of the 2010s, is returning to roll out her new album, details of which are still under wraps aside from the sly, Cardi B-accompanied first single, "Rumors." The out-of-town location is the nearest spot with a permanent outdoor venue big enough for her expanded audience. Canadian singer Jessie Reyez and hometown DJ Sophia Eris open. (8 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, Red Wing, $47-$189, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

After a season of online concerts from an empty Ordway, the SPCO invites audiences back to open its 2021-22 season. A full program of seven pieces includes commissions premiered during the pandemic by Viet Cuong and Tyson Davis. Also on tap is music by Rossini, Valerie Coleman, Osvaldo Golijov, J.S. Bach and Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings." Mask up and prepare to show your vaccination card. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$50, children/students free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Minne-Musicals'

Here's the pitch: Five musicals, four locations, zero dollars. Minneapolis Musical Theatre, collaborating with the Chambers Hotel and Hennepin Theatre Trust, will present a quintet of 10-minute mini-musicals, staged at four locations in the Chambers and the Hennepin lounge across the street. You can see all five this weekend, starting nightly at 6:30 p.m., in whatever order you want, although organizers advise free-ticket holders to show up as early as 6:15 p.m. to secure a spot. Or you can reserve tickets (and get a drink voucher) for $40. (Fri.-Sun., the Hennepin, 900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls, aboutmmt.org)

Chris Hewitt

Kellie Cameron and Lara Akal rehearse “The Hipster Sisters,” one of the “Minne-Musicals” presented at the Chambers.

Basilica Block Party

Although not in its traditional July slot, the Basilica Block Party is back for a 26th time after a COVID hiatus. The two-night, three-stage church fundraiser will have a bit of a Top 40 feel on Friday with AJR of "Bang" fame, Tate McRae ("You Broke Me First") and JP Saxe. Saturday's lineup skews hipper with veteran Americana pickers the Avett Brothers, well traveled indie-rockers Spoon and soulful Texans the Black Pumas. Proof of COVID vaccination or negative test results required. Masks encouraged. (5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Basilica of St. Mary, 88 N. 17th St., Mpls., $75-$140, basilicablockparty.org)

jon bream

Phoebe Bridgers

Somewhere between her 2018 breakout hit "Motion Sickness," her all-star side projects Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center, and last year's Grammy-nominated solo album "Punisher," this 27-year-old Los Angeles native has turned into one of the most revered singer-songwriters of the day and generated a broad fan base ranging in age from Joni Mitchell to Olivia Rodrigo. The latter demographic was big enough to alter the 21-and-up rules at Surly to 12-and-up when COVID fears prompted her local stop to be moved outdoors from a two-night Palace Theatre stand. Electro-rock trio Muna opens. (7 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., $50, axs.com)

C.R.

Wayzata Beach Bash

Formed in conjunction with Wayzata's longstanding James J. Hill Days, this is a street party with big-name musicians on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Headlining Friday is ZZ Top, the Rock Hall of Famers who have continued to boogie despite the death July 28 of founding bassist Dusty Hill. Setting the table for the Texas trio will be blues slinger Samantha Fish; blues guitar star Kenny Wayne Shepherd pulled out because of COVID symptoms in his entourage. Saturday is devoted to country music with loud and proud flag waver Brantley Gilbert, who has scored several hits between his 2011 breakthrough "Country Must Be Country Wide" and this year's "The Worst Country Song of All Time," and Morgan Evans, the charming Aussie known for "Kiss Somebody" and "Day Drunk." Proof of COVID vaccination or negative test required. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Wayzata Beach, 294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, $59 -$148, wayzatabeachbash.com)

jon bream

Waxahatchee

Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield and her creek-named band were one of the first and most hotly anticipated concerts announced at First Ave as lockdown waned, and for good reason. Last year's "Saint Cloud," her fifth in an increasingly impressive line of albums, was a comforting masterpiece loaded with hopeful songs of escape and resiliency and richly textured Americana sounds, equal parts Lucinda Williams and Bright Eyes. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, axs.com)

C.R.

Burnsville Fire Muster

The celebration is on for this 40th annual event promoting fun and safety. A dedicated zone features amateur ham radio operators, electrical safety and a bucket truck. Firefighters demonstrate their equipment, present water displays and a parade. On the festival side there are carnival rides, sweet and savory foods from vendors and a "Kidz Korner." (5-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., Civic Center Park, 100 Civic Center Drive, Burnsville. burnsvillefiremuster.org)

MELISSA WALKER

'Call to Remember'

Leslie Parker, of Leslie Parker Dance Project, continues her captivating work which has included a stunning performance on Chicago Avenue in which Parker, wearing boxing gloves, a veil and an outfit made of grass, moved with popping, vigorous potency. Now she collaborates with visual artist Jordan Hamilton and Bayou Bay as part of a residency with Pangea World Theater, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church's Land Bank site, next to where Gandhi Mahal used to stand. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3017 27th Av. S., Mpls. Pay what you can, pangeaworldtheater.org, 612-822-0015)

SHEILA REGAN