Guns N' Styles

Arena concerts return in a big way on back-to-back nights at Xcel Energy Center, starting Tuesday with the Guns N' Roses date originally booked at Target Field last summer. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and their post-reunion lineup are still putting on marathon sets like in 2017, with fun covers and even a Velvet Revolver tune thrown in. Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth opens (7 p.m. Tue., 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $40-$1,000, ticketmaster.com, no vaccine or mask requirements). Then British pop megastar Harry Styles finally brings to life the songs from last year's Grammy-winning "Fine Line," with twang-poppy indie vet Jenny Lewis opening. (8 p.m. Wed., sold out, vaccine or test results and masks required.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Songs for a New World'

Bloomington's Artistry is back, with a musical that features Max Wojtanowicz, Vanessa Brooke Agnes and longtime music director Anita Ruth. The revue by Jason Robert Brown, whose "The Bridges of Madison County" Artistry previously staged, spotlights dozens of characters struggling with life-changing decisions. (Wed.-Sun. through Sept. 26, $17-$49, 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org)

Chris Hewitt

Trampled & Wilco

Two happy-strumming Midwest Americana sextets who share a love for the road and outdoor venues, Minnesota's Trampled by Turtles and Jeff Tweedy's Chicago unit Wilco have each been touring since midsummer and are now meeting up for three dates together. Trampled gets the headlining slot in its home state, but each is still scheduled for a full set. Wilco fans had best beware of the frequent traffic backups before shows at this venue. (7 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, Red Wing, $35-$79, ticketmaster.com, no vaccine/mask requirements.)

C.R.

Maz Jobrani brings the laughs to the Ordway on Sunday.

Maz Jobrani

The Ordway isn't best known as a stand-up venue, but it seems fitting that its doors will reopen for an upbeat comedian. Jobrani, best known for his scene-stealing appearances in the CBS sitcom "Superior Donuts," fills his act with routines about how fellow Middle Easterners in America are constantly misunderstood. He's less interested in making you squirm in your seats and more focused on bringing people together. Masks, as well as proof of vaccination or negative test results, are required. (7:30 p, m. Sun. Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $27-$79, ordway.org)

Neal Justin

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

After 18 months of weekly streamed concerts and a mini-fest in June at Crooners, this indispensable free festival returns to picturesque Mears Park in St. Paul's Lowertown for two nights of live music. Friday features two distinguished pianists: rising star Emmet Cohen will team up with saxophonist Patrick Bartley (5 p.m.) and veteran pianist Kenny Barron, a 2010 NEA Jazz Master, will headline with his trio (7:30 p.m.). Saturday's marquee attraction is New Orleans trombonist/educator Delfeayo Marsalis (7:30 p.m.). The festival's five stages — including one indoors at the Black Dog — will also showcase a variety of Minnesota musicians including Moore by Four, Salsa del Soul and Selby Avenue Brass Band. (Fri.-Sat., Mears Park, St. Paul, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)

J.B.

Cirque Italia

The touring acrobatic company pays homage to simpler times with a throwback, '50s-obsessed performance. The high-energy show incorporates poodle skirts and Elvis tunes in a theatrical show of European circus arts, with masterful jugglers, contortionists and trampoline acts. And for added drama, there's the wheel of death. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 1:30, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10-$50. Maplewood Mall, 3001 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood. 941-704-8572. cirqueitalia.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Japanese Breakfast

Michelle Zauner isn't just enjoying a couple of breakout years as the singer of this shoegazer-y electro-pop band, but also as the New York Times bestselling author of "Crying in H Mart," a memoir about grieving her mom and their Korean roots. She's explored similar themes in her music but made a point of cheering up and amping up on this year's dizzying and delightful album "Jubilee." (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com, vaccine/test results required.)

C.R.

Opera Afuera

Throughout Latin America, the sport of preference is soccer, er, futbol. So Minnesota United's home pitch in St. Paul would seem to be the ideal setting for the opening event of Minnesota Opera's season, an outdoor concert of Latin American vocal music and operatic excerpts. Miguel Harth-Bedoya conducts the Minnesota Opera Orchestra, five fine soloists and an ensemble of the company's resident artists. (7 p.m. Wed., Allianz Field, 400 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul; $100-$20; 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'You Who I Always/Never/Once Loved'

All these months of enforced isolation or togetherness must have given these Twin Cities storytellers time to figure out exactly what they think about love. Nah. They're still as confused as everyone. Sharing their confusion/insights in this Fortune's Fool Theatre production are Ariel Pinkerton, Denzel Belin, Sam Landman and others. (7:30 p.m., Thu.-Sat., ends Sept. 25, Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls., $15, fortunesfooltheatre.org)

C.H.

'Solo'

McKnight Foundation's dance fellowship program normally presents "Solo" as a live performance, but this year it will premiere six dance films at Cowles Center (which also will stream). Sharon Mansur's "1001 Arab Futures," created with a choreographic team including Andrea Shaker, Yara Boustany and Mette Loulou von Kohl, reckons with the past and future of the Arab diasporas. Also on the program is a work by Bebe Miller for dancer Erin Thompson, highlighting a dancer-choreographer relationship that spans 50 years. Others debuting films include Yeniel "Chini" Perez Domenech, Joseph "MN Joe" Tran, Elayna Waxse and Renée Copeland. (7:30 p.m. Sat. and streaming Sept. 19-25, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Mdou Moctar

Probably best known for starring in the curious 2015 African homage to Prince's "Purple Rain" (the Tuareg film "Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai"), this guitarist from Niger is quite the psychedelic shredder, as evidenced on his new album, "Afrique Victime." But he also delivers mesmerizing acoustic Sahara blues. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20-$22, vaccination/masks required, thecedar.org)

J.B.