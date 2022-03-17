Clairo

Fresh off selling out Radio City Music Hall, Claire "Clairo" Cottrill has become bedroom-pop's biggest act not named "Billie" ever since going YouTube-viral from the Boston suburbs at age 18 with her dour ditty "Pretty Girl" and the subsequent hit "Sofia." Now 23, she polished up nicely on her Jack Antonoff-produced second album, "Sling," and has England's own home-generated star Arlo Parks as a must-see opener on tour. (8 p.m. Fri., Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $70-plus resale tickets only, fillmoreminneapolis.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'The Bachelor Live on Stage'

If this week's train wreck of a season finale wasn't enough "Bachelor" content for you, consider a live version of the reality show. Hosted by Minnesota native and former "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin, this show bills itself as "the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party," with audience participation, limo entrances and rose ceremonies. Kufrin will be joined by Rick Leach, who competed for Minnesotan Michelle Young's heart during the last season of "The Bachelorette." Remember him? He was the one who served his head on a platter. (7:30 p.m. Tue., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $63.50-$73.50, hennepintheatretrust.org)

JENNA ROSS

'Nurturing, and Other Rituals of Protection'

Jovan C. Speller's solo show, opening Saturday at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, investigates the fears and hopes that Black families face across America. A series of cut-and-layered pigment prints depict various forms of nurturing and protection, embedded with images of physical embrace, and careful moments of visibility. Speller aims to "create spaces for healing and social awakenings" while focusing on how care and protection in Black communities occurs in "response to constant social pressures and the threats of police culture." (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. & Tue.-Wed., 10-9 next Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., free, artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Sparks

Last seen in town in 2015 with younger disciples Franz Ferdinand as backers, electronic-rock pioneers Ron and Russell Mael continue their late-career revival via two new movies: Edgar Wright's ultra-charming, Sundance-endorsed documentary about their peculiar five-decade career, "The Sparks Brothers," plus the Adam Driver-led, Cannes-winning musical "Annette," which they scored. Their cultish fans are downright giddy about this rare tour that kicked off last week in San Francisco. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $40, axs.com).

C.R.

'Le Corbeau'

It is not Henri-Georges Clouzot's best-known movie (that would be "Diabolique" or "Wages of Fear," both of which led to inferior Hollywood remakes) but "Le Corbeau" ("The Raven") is the most fun. The French master of thrills ratchets up the suspense, comedy and style in a devious mystery that starts when residents of a small town begin getting nasty anonymous letters. Even worse, the accusations in the poison-pen letters all are true. Fun fact: The theater that burns down in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" shows "Le Corbeau" on its marquee. (7 p.m. Fri., 9:15 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun, Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Mpls., $8, trylon.org).

CHRIS HEWITT

'Swan Lake'

A princess-turned swan, a sorcerer's daughter disguised as a princess, and a confused prince pursue their destinies in a story about magic and the power of love. After a two-year wait, the Bloomington-based Continental Ballet Company will perform the classic Tchaikovsky ballet. Riet Velthuisen, who founded the company in 1988, has put her spin on "Swan Lake," with a two-hour format featuring guest dancers. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. through March 27, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, $25 adults, $19 students & seniors, $13 children, 952-563-8562, continentalballet.com)

SHEILA REGAN

Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram

The best young electric blues guitarist to emerge since Gary Clark Jr., the 23-year-old hails from the birthplace of the blues, Clarksdale, Miss. Ingram has a deep, forceful voice and guitar chops to burn. His Grammy-nominated sophomore album, "662" — a major leap forward, filled with fun and thoughtful pieces — bodes well for Kingfish's overdue Twin Cities debut. (7:30 p.m. Wed. State Theatre, $25-$45, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Before Bach's Birthday Bash

After a COVID-induced hiatus, one of the Twin Cities' most popular classical concert crawls is back. On Saturday, four St. Paul churches on or near Summit Avenue will resonate with the music of J.S. Bach to mark the 337th anniversary of his birth. While it's mostly organ music, there will also be chamber music and pieces for piano. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., St. Paul Seminary Chapel, Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Clement's Episcopal and House of Hope Presbyterian, free, tcago.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Hindu holiday

Holi, the Indian festival of colors, takes over Midtown Global Market this weekend. The ancient Hindu holiday is held each year to usher in the arrival of spring. Families and friends mark the day by chasing each other with powder and colored water to signify friendship and forgiveness. The event features lively Bollywood dancing, kids' crafts, henna artists and music. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat. Free. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. 612-872-4041. midtownglobalmarket.org.)

MELISSA WALKER