A farmer in western Minnesota was killed Saturday afternoon after being attacked by a bull.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that a bull was attacking an adult on a farm property in rural Parkers Prairie.
Law enforcement euthanized the bull in order to help the victim, but the victim was later pronounced dead after being flown by helicopter to a hospital.
The Sheriff's Office didn't name the victim but said additional details would be released later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Otter Tail County bull attack ends in death
A farmer in western Minnesota was killed Saturday afternoon after being attacked by a bull.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after…
Local
Rally accident cancels race stage, sends driver to hospital
The hospital trip was only precautionary, said organizers of the rally race held near Lake Itasca.
Local
Tracing the guns used in crimes is urgent — and hampered by law
As gun crimes soar, so do the requests for tracing. But tight resources and a 1986 law make it harder to follow the trail of guns used in crimes.
South Metro
The spring 'poop rain' remains a mystery, as Angie Craig pushes for an investigation
The fecal matter likely came from a plane, but how did it happen? At least five people in the south metro reported being rained on this spring.
Local
Medcalf: As a new school year begins, teachers and students need our support now more than ever
Aftershocks of pandemic have made a tough job even more challenging for teachers, and it will take all of us to fix it.