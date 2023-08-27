A farmer in western Minnesota was killed Saturday afternoon after being attacked by a bull.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that a bull was attacking an adult on a farm property in rural Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement euthanized the bull in order to help the victim, but the victim was later pronounced dead after being flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office didn't name the victim but said additional details would be released later.