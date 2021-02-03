Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm said Wednesday that he will ask federal health officials to change policy to delay the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines so that more people can get at least the first shot.

Osterholm, speaking before a Minnesota House health committee, said that with many other vaccines immunity protection improves when the doses are spaced out by months.

"We could get more of our over 65 age group vaccinated," said Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "I think the data will support that actually is a very effective way to go."

Federal officials approved the Pfizer vaccine with three weeks between shots, while the Moderna vaccine was set at four weeks. Osterholm said he thought the dosage schedule was chosen as a way to speed up the approval process under Operation Warp Speed.

A change would help address the vaccine shortage, as well as lessen the impacts of new, more infectious coronavirus variants.

"I think we have a real possibility of seeing a major surge of cases this fall and into the winter," Osterholm said. "I am convinced that it will be much more severe than anything we've seen to date."

Michael Osterholm is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. (Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

State health officials on Wednesday reported that 458,651 people in Minnesota have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and that 122,597 of them have completed the series. The state estimates that 2.2% of the total population has been vaccinated, although the vaccine is only approved for people 16 and older.

The Minnesota Department of Health said it plans no changes to the dosing schedule.

"Our goal is to get Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly and as safely as we can. The official guidance from the CDC and FDA hasn't changed on this topic, but we'll continue to look at any and every way we might be more effective and efficient in bringing this pandemic to an end," according an agency statement.

U vaccine researcher Marc Jenkins said he would want to see modeling data demonstrating that giving more first doses sooner would save more lives than giving two doses on schedule over a longer period of time. Estimates suggest the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines would be 50% to 80% effective, compared to the research showing 95% effectiveness with both doses on schedule.

"Does that 50 to 80% efficacy actually save more lives than waiting to give two doses and get 95% efficacy in a lot smaller group of people?" he asked. "It's a tough call."

Research hasn't addressed how quickly the effectiveness of the first dose wanes, or whether efficacy worsens or even improves when the booster dose comes later. Jenkins said he might favor more first doses earlier on if it turned out abundant supplies are months or more away.

"It's hard for me to walk away from the solid knowledge of what the two-shot regimen did," he said. "But, you know, if you told me, 'Gosh ... it's going to take us a year to get two shots into most people,' I'd be thinking hard about that first strategy."

MDH laid out a $167.8 million plan Wednesday for 2021 state vaccination efforts.

Among the proposals are a $1 million overhaul of the state's COVID-19 vaccine registration system, which has more than 200,000 names of those hoping to be randomly chosen for vaccination appointments.

In addition to entering identifying information online, registrants would also indicate if they fall within one of the priority groups, such as 65 and older, first responder or worker in essential industries such as schools or grocery stores.

Once the state's vaccine rollout moves onto a new priority group, the system will send a notification to eligible individuals.

"You can then find out where you fall in the prioritization so that people know where they are in the lineup," said Margaret Kelly, deputy commissioner at the state Health Department.

With consent, the system can also send names of newly eligible individuals to nearby vaccination sites that will then offer to schedule an appointment, Kelly said.

"That is what we are trying to get to with the immunization registry," she said. The online registry will be open to all Minnesotans who want the shot, even if they don't fall in one of the priority groups.

It is unclear how long it will take before the system becomes operational, and a legislative panel must approve the spending plans before MDH can tap into a federal grant that will help pay for the new registration system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will provide $15 million to the state to set up and operate 10 vaccination centers. This week, state officials decided to reduce the number of community vaccination sites from 10 to two. It said the sites were meant to test the concept of community vaccinations and that more sites could be in the works.

Minnesota's positivity rate of diagnostic COVID-19 testing dropped to 4.3%, the lowest rate since July 1 that underscores the state's opportunity to vaccinate more people at a low point in the pandemic.

The decline was reported by state health officials on Wednesday along with 24 more COVID-19 deaths and 669 newly diagnosed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. The rate, an average of testing results in the seven days ending Jan. 25, represents a sharp decline from a peak of 15.5% on Nov. 10.

Residents of long-term care facilities have suffered 63% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota because of their age and underlying health conditions. That includes 14 of the deaths reported Wednesday. The state also reported a COVID-19 death in a jail, one involving a group home resident and eight involving people who lived in private residences.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to inpatient beds in Minnesota hospitals dropped to 379, below the peak of 1,864 on Nov. 29 during a second wave of viral spread.

The United Kingdom has decided to delay second COVID-19 doses to 12 weeks after the first shot, a move that has been met with criticism.

The FDA would probably need to approve any changes to the dosing schedule.

Osterholm said scientists and disease experts are still learning more about COVID-19.

"These coronaviruses are a real challenge in that we still don't understand a lot," he said. "I am very concerned about where we are today."

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744