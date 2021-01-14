Passenger service for the Southwest light-rail line won't begin in 2023 as originally planned due to "unforeseen conditions" that have surfaced during construction of the project, the Metropolitan Council said Thursday.

It's unclear when the 14.5-mile line will open, and how much the delay will affect Southwest's current $2 billion cost. The extension of the existing Green Line is already the most expensive public works project in state history.

Southwest is slated to link downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

The Minneapolis segment of the line has proved problematic for the Met Council and the project's contractor, Lunda-McCrossan Joint Venture.

According to a news release Thursday, "poor soils" encountered in the Kenilworth corridor, a narrow stretch between Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake, requires contractors to use an "alternative construction method."

A planned half-mile tunnel in the corridor will squeeze through a crowded area that will accommodate freight rail above ground and the Kenilworth Trail, a popular thoroughfare for cyclists and pedestrians, on top.

The tunnel is located just a few feet away from private homes in some spots, including the Calhoun Isles condominiums and the Cedar Lake Shores townhouses.

The route along the Kenilworth corridor was the result of tense negotiations between the city and the Met Council.

The project also faced litigation from neighbors in Kenwood, who claimed the project violated federal environmental laws. The suit was ultimately thrown out.

The regional planning body said Thursday it will erect a special wall to stabilize soils while constructing the tunnel. "We are taking this approach out of an abundance of caution to protect the foundations of adjacent buildings," the council said.

The council also noted that a $20 million mile-long crash protection wall, along the Southwest route between the Royalston/Farmers Market and Bryn Mawr stations, was a late add to the project. The wall is intended to separate light-rail trains from freight trains belonging to BNSF Railway, which requested it.

"While this element is not a surprise, we have now completed analysis and design for the wall and have a fuller understanding of the challenges of constructing this project element in an active freight rail corridor," the council said.

"While these types of setbacks are not uncommon on projects of this scale, we are also disappointed by this development," the council said, reiterating that the long-term benefits of the project will outweigh "short-term challenges."

Current construction continues along the line. The Met Council will hold a virtual meeting Thursday night to discuss the project.

Janet Moore • 612-673-7752 @ByJanetMoore