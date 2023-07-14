A stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood will be closed to vehicles Sunday for the area's first Open Streets festival.

The street will be closed from around 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Bryant and Washburn avenues — generally between the Minneapolis Farmers Market and Theodore Wirth Park.

The free event is part of a series sponsored by Open Streets Minneapolis, as well as the city and the Minneapolis Foundation. Open Streets events are intended to showcase how a street or neighborhood can come together without the noise, commotion and safety concerns connected with cars and trucks zipping past.

The festival will feature two stages — at Morgan and Dupont avenues — with local bands, and a route with more than 170 local organizations with offerings that range from selling wares and food to building with Legos.

Metro Transit is offering free rides to and from the event, and Lime is offering a discount for scooter and bike rentals via the code LIMEMSP23.