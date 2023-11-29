Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide after an unidentified person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on a sidewalk in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of 4th Avenue S. around 9 a.m., where they found the individual suffering from critical injuries. The unidentified adult victim — whose gender was not released — died at the scene. It's not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, MPD said in a press release.

The shooting continues a particularly deadly stretch in Minneapolis, where 10 people have died from gun violence in the past month. There have been 62 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 78 homicides at this time in 2022.

