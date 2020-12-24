One man was killed in an apparent confrontation at the Lake Street light rail station in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokesman said the incident occurred about 2:25 p.m. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed a confrontation between two men inside the vestibule at the station platform. As the altercation escalated, one of the men pulled a handgun and shot the other before fleeing.
No immediate arrests were announced.
This is the city's 82nd homicide of the year, which is the third-highest annual total in city history. The second most deadly year saw 83 homicides.
Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.
Local
Minnesota works to fit climate change into environmental reviews
Plan would ask projects to add new data to agencies.
Local
Search underway for man in investigation of 2-year-old's death
Circumstances remain unclear surrounding the shooting in the city's North End.
Local
Belen Go Pavan, longtime corporate accountant for Dayton's, dies at 85
Belen Go Pavon took her pastimes seriously, researching until she mastered them. She predicted sports outcomes, invested shrewdly and scored frequent wins at casinos and…
Local
'Shark Tank for Churches' is launched in Twin Cities
Entrants vie for $200K from church to develop companies or social services