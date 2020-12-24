One man was killed in an apparent confrontation at the Lake Street light rail station in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesman said the incident occurred about 2:25 p.m. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed a confrontation between two men inside the vestibule at the station platform. As the altercation escalated, one of the men pulled a handgun and shot the other before fleeing.

No immediate arrests were announced.

This is the city's 82nd homicide of the year, which is the third-highest annual total in city history. The second most deadly year saw 83 homicides.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany