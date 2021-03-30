One man was killed and a second man injured in a late-night shooting near Burrito Loco in Dinkytown on Monday night.

The victim was an adult man, according to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder. Another man showed up at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound after the incident, which occurred at about 11 p.m., according to an alert sent out by the University of Minnesota police.

Police say that three guns were recovered at the scene. Police do not believe anyone else is at risk.

It is the 17th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Two other shootings occurred in Minneapolis on Monday night; Elder said they appeared to be unrelated to the Dinkytown homicide.

Two women who were jumping rope were shot in north Minneapolis at 6:35 p.m., at 21st Avenue N. and 6th Street N.

A second shooting occured outside a laundromat at Hawthorn Crossings, at 914 W. Broadway. A 16-year-old girl suffered a non-lifethreatening injury after she was caught in the crossfire of two cars shooting at each other, officials said.

All three shootings remain under investigation.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany