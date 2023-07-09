One person was killed after his truck rolled, he was ejected and struck by another vehicle about 20 miles north of Fargo, N.D., in Cass County.

The accident happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday when a 2014 Ram 1500 truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 left the highway and overturned in the median. The unidentified 24-year-old from Old Town, Fla., was ejected into the northbound lanes of I-29 and struck by a 2024 International truck that was pulling a 53-foot van trailer. The 50-year-old driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the Ram truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol; it's not yet known whether the deceased driver was wearing a seat belt and if speed was a factor.