One key to solving chronic absenteeism in schools is making time to play

When I think back, it wasn’t just academics that made me show up — it was the joy of being with friends, the thrill of free time and moments of connection. Over time, much of that has been squeezed out of the school day. Today’s kids are missing out on the experiences that made school meaningful for us — and that’s not just a loss of fun. It’s a loss of opportunities to build friendships, develop confidence and be part of a community. As a parent and the executive director of Playworks, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful play can be in a child’s life.