One key to solving chronic absenteeism in schools is making time to play
It’s simple: When school is fun, kids show up.
By Shauna McDonald
Chronic absenteeism is a serious issue in our schools, with one in four Minnesota students regularly missing class. Lawmakers are working on solutions — improving data systems, enhancing transportation and dedicating staff to monitoring attendance. These are essential steps, but we should also ask: why aren’t students excited to come to school?
When I think back, it wasn’t just academics that made me show up — it was the joy of being with friends, the thrill of free time and moments of connection. Over time, much of that has been squeezed out of the school day. Today’s kids are missing out on the experiences that made school meaningful for us — and that’s not just a loss of fun. It’s a loss of opportunities to build friendships, develop confidence and be part of a community. As a parent and the executive director of Playworks, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful play can be in a child’s life.
Play is essential at every grade level. Yet not all students have positive experiences during free time at school. Bullying and exclusion can turn what should be a time for connection into a source of anxiety. Schools can address this by prioritizing inclusive, engaging environments focusing on safety, connection and fun. Evidence-based frameworks guide educators to create these experiences, ensuring play becomes meaningful and impactful in every student’s day.
In many elementary schools, I’ve seen the lines of four square courts and hopscotch have faded — reminders of activities children are no longer sure how to initiate. Recess, a critical part of elementary school, can be either the highlight or the low point, yet it’s often the least planned-for time. With nearly 90% of disciplinary issues occurring before, during or after recess or lunch, schools have a significant opportunity to reimagine these moments. By investing in play, schools can reduce discipline problems, improve their climate, foster leadership and boost academic engagement.
In middle and high schools, student playtime can look different but still have immense benefits — open gym, music jams and hands-on tech projects. These activities help students explore their interests, build friendships and strengthen their sense of community. They enhance memory, reduce stress and improve focus — all critical for academic success. Research highlights the transformative power of play across all grade levels. A study in the American Journal of Public Health found that incorporating play into the school day enhances students’ sense of safety and engagement — key factors linked to consistent attendance. In one high school, absenteeism dropped from 35% to 23% within a year after reintroducing free-form play opportunities during lunch. Multiple studies confirm that play contributes to higher test scores and improved classroom behavior, proving playtime is critical to student success.
Programs like Playworks offer examples of how play can create meaningful change. In the Junior Coach program, fourth and fifth graders learn to lead games, model positive behavior and include peers who might be sitting on the sidelines. A chronically absent student who proudly wore her purple vest each day after joining the Junior Coach program took her leadership role to heart. She became so invested in welcoming others to play that she insisted her mother call the school to let them know she would return as soon as possible when she fell ill. Her transformation demonstrates how play can inspire responsibility in students and engagement from families.
With schools already collecting attendance and behavioral data, measuring the impact of play is straightforward. This makes the approach both cost-effective and sustainable. There are well-established approaches to bring back the fun experiences many of us once knew. This isn’t about creating something entirely new but rediscovering what made school feel inviting in the first place.
I spoke recently with elementary school principal Jenny Parker, who said it best. “Recess is still where kids want to be.”
Play isn’t the sole solution to chronic absenteeism — barriers like transportation and family challenges remain — making school a playful place where kids genuinely want to be is a critical piece of the puzzle we can’t afford to overlook.
Shauna McDonald is the executive director of Playworks Minnesota.
