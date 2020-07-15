ONE Fermentary & Taproom in Minneapolis’ North Loop has closed “indefinitely to weigh our future options,” according to a post on Instagram.

The brewpub opened at 618 N. 5th St. in November 2019, with a mission of fostering inclusivity in craft beer culture.

The closing comes after the public departure of head brewer Ramsey Louder, one of the company’s founders and the first Black co-owner of a Minneapolis brewery. Louder and several employees of color resigned over a disagreement about when to reopen after the police killing of George Floyd, he told the Star Tribune.

Louder said he and co-owner Sally Schmidt differed on the right time to reopen the taproom.

The brewpub’s future remains up in the air. “We are looking at all our options and have no definitive plans,” Schmidt told the Star Tribune.

Staff writer Zoë Jackson contributed to this report.