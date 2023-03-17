Slick roads may have played a factor in a rollover crash that left one person dead Thursday night in Ramsey.
The driver of a Toyota Sequoia lost control of her vehicle at about 7 p.m. while driving west on Hwy. 10 near Armstrong Boulevard. The SUV went off the road, struck a concrete wall and rolled over. The vehicle landed on its roof and came to rest in the right lane, the State Patrol said.
Three occupants in the SUV, a 32-year-old woman and two boys ages 4 and 5, all from Becker, Minn., were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, the patrol said.
The patrol did not say who died.
Roads were icy and snow-covered at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
