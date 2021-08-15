A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Chaska, police said.

Chaska police responded to the scene at 10:19 a.m. on Engler Boulevard near Hwy. 212 where the man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead.

Westbound Engler Boulevard and the eastbound ramp onto Hwy. 212 remained closed for several hours during the investigation. The Chaska Fire Department, Carver County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Ridgeview Ambulance assisted in the response.