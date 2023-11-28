One person died and another was severely injured in a crash involving four vehicles Monday afternoon on a highway in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol said Robert Gardner, 79, of St. Peter, Minn., died in the crash that happened about 5:25 p.m. on Hwy. 169 at Washington Avenue on the south side of St. Peter.

Gardner was a passenger in a Toyota Prius, which was making a left turn from northbound Hwy. 169 onto Washington and collided with a Hyundai Sonata headed south on Hwy. 169, the patrol said.

The Prius driver, identified as Judith Gardner, 86 of St. Peter, "failed to yield right away which resulted in vehicles colliding with each other," the patrol said in its report.

Judith Gardner suffered life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

A third vehicle had to abruptly break to avoid the crash and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The drivers of those vehicles were not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

Southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 were closed for a few hours because of the crash, but they reopened Monday night.