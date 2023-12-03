One person died after a vehicle crashed into a concrete wall following a brief pursuit by State Patrol on Interstate 94 in St. Paul early Sunday.

A trooper saw a vehicle driving fast on eastbound I-94 at Hamline Avenue around 2 a.m., according to a State Patrol incident report. The vehicle did not stop when the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, activating lights and sirens.

The trooper stopped pursuing the vehicle when it exited at Marion Street, where it sped through an intersection and hit a concrete wall, according to the report.