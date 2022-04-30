The Washington County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a man reported missing after a boat accident on Big Marine Lake on Friday afternoon, but deputies are still searching for a second man involved.

The search efforts began at about 2 p.m. on Friday, after the office received a 911 call about boaters in distress on the north side of the lake, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said the men lost control of the boat shortly after leaving the landing and were ejected. Bystanders heard the men calling for help and took boats out to assist but could not locate the men.

Washington County rescue divers and the water recovery team, assisted by the Department of Natural Resources and the State Patrol, extensively searched the area. They found one man's body at about 7 p.m.

They continued searching for the other man until 2 a.m. but had to stop when rain rolled in, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. The search continued Saturday as weather permitted.

The men's identities will be released after the body is examined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner and their families are notified.