One of two bicyclists hit by an SUV in western Minnesota after sunset did not survive the collision, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday just south of Carlos on County Road 9 NE., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from nearby Parkers Prairie, remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Three bicyclists were riding south, and two of them were hit by the southbound SUV driver.

One of the bicyclists was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, while the other was taken by air ambulance to HCMC in Minneapolis. The third bicyclist escaped injury.

Authorities haven’t identified the bicyclists who were hit.