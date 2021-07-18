The Tokyo Olympics will be televised on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and GOLF Channel, with additional programming on the Peacock streaming service. All events will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com. Here are some highlights for each day of the Games. (Events are listed in Central time, which is 14 hours behind Japan time.)

Tuesday

Softball returns to the Olympics after a 13-year absence. The United States opens against Italy (10 p.m., NBCSN).

Wednesday

The renowned U.S. women's soccer team, led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, begins its Olympic tournament against Sweden (3:30 a.m., USA).

Thursday

The marquee matchup of the first day of the men's soccer tournament is Brazil vs. Germany, who played in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio (6:30 a.m., USA). For the third consecutive Olympics, the U.S. men failed to qualify.

Friday

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC (Ch. 11) beginning at 5:55 a.m. and will be re-aired at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

The first Olympic gold medal in skateboarding will be awarded in the men's street event, in which finalists perform two runs and five tricks (10:25 p.m., USA).

Sunday, July 25

The struggling U.S. men's basketball team begins its Olympic tournament against France (7 a.m., Peacock). The first pool duel between American swimming star Katie Ledecky and Australian Ariarne Titmus in the 400-meterfreestyle should be a treat (9:20 p.m., NBC).

Monday, July 26

Lakeville's Regan Smith is expected to be in the final of the 100 backstroke (8:51 p.m., NBC) against AustralianKaylee McKeown, who surpassed Smith's world record in the event last month.

Tuesday, July 27

Suni Lee of St. Paul and Grace McCallum of Isanti join Simone Biles in the effort to win a third consecutive team gold for U.S. women in gymnastics (5:45 a.m., Peacock).Ledecky goes for an unusual swimming double in the 200 free (8:41 p.m., NBC) and 1,500 free (9:54 p.m., NBC). And the baseball tournament begins with host Japan vs. the Dominican Republic (10 p.m., NBCOlympics.com) after a gold medal is awarded in softball (6 a.m., NBCSN) .

Wednesday, July 28

A fast-paced, outdoor half-court game inspired by streetball, 3x3 basketball is another youth-driven sport added to the Olympic program. The women's gold medal game will be at 7:55 a.m. on USA, followed by the men's championship.

Thursday, July 29

What wonders does Simone Biles have in store as she attempts to win back-to-back women's all-around gymnastics titles? No one has repeated in the event since 1968. (5:50 a.m., Peacock)

Friday, July 30

American swimming star Caeleb Dressel is the world record holder in the 100 butterfly (8:30 p.m., NBC), one of six or seven events he is expected to race in Tokyo. He is a medal contender, if not the favorite, in each one.

Saturday, July 31

American star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson won't be there, but women's 100 meters (7:50 a.m., Peacock) remains a marquee attraction on the track, where the mixed gender 4x400 relay will also make its debut (7:35 a.m., Peacock).

Sunday, Aug. 1

St. Paul's Suni Lee takes aim at an uneven bars gold medal (5:27 am, Peacock), while the men's 100 meters gets the spotlight at track (7:50 am, Peacock).

Monday, Aug 2

The floor exercise final is another showcase for Biles, who has won six Olympic or world championship gold medals in the event and performs two moves named after her (4 a.m., Peacock).

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Duels in the 400-meter hurdles between American track stars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad often end in world records (9:30 pm, NBC).

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson of Apple Valley begins his pursuit of an Olympic gold medal in the 125-kg weight class (9:30 p.m., Olympic Channel).

Thursday, Aug. 5

No women's soccer team has won a World Cup and an Olympic gold medal back-to-back. The U.S. is trying to do that, and bounce back from failing to medal at the 2016 Games (gold medal match, 9 p.m., USA).

Friday, Aug. 6

The women's 400-meter final (7:35 a.m., Peacock), perhaps the last individual race for five-time Olympian Allyson Felix, will be followed by the men's and women's 4x100 relays. A big question of these Games is whether the makeshift U.S. men's basketball team will reach the gold medal game (9:30 p.m., NBC).

Saturday, Aug. 7

The competition in two iconic sports in Japan comes to an end with the gold medal baseball game (5 a.m., NBCOlympics.com) and the final bouts in karate (5.55 a.m., NBCOlympics.com). Gold medals are on the line in women's basketball (9:30 pm, NBC) and women's volleyball (11:30 pm, USA), two sports where the U.S. is ranked No. 1 in the world.

Sunday, Aug. 8

The Closing Ceremony will stream live on Peacock at 6 a.m. and air on tape delay at 7 p.m. on NBC.