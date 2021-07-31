Tokyo — Alone at the Olympics.

How does that happen?

Why does that happen?

Saturday morning in Tokyo, I covered the Team USA vs. ROC women's volleyball game. The U.S. is the top-ranked team in the world and was undefeated. ROC won in three sets, as Edina's Jordan Thompson, a rising American star, injured her ankle.

I went to the mix-zone for interviews. The mix-zone is where athletes and coaches parade by reporters and some stop — or are stopped — to talk. I was the only one there, the only reporter working for a media company.

Sure, the match wasn't that important — both teams will advance from pool play. But I've covered Timberwolves-Kings games that were meaningless and the press seats and locker room are still packed with reporters.

So why was I alone?

Unless you have a local interest (like Thompson), volleyball doesn't command much attention until the knockout round of the tournament.

Volleyball doesn't rank with the glamour sports of the summer Olympics: swimming, gymnastics and track.

Volleyball isn't a cool new oddity to be explored, like skateboarding or 3-on-3 basketball.

There are far fewer American reporters here than at any Olympics I can remember, and if I hadn't been interested in Thompson, I wouldn't have covered the match, either.

So, I got to talk with U.S. coach Karch Kiraly.

Cool guy.