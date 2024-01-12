ROCHESTER — Scrapping their plans for a homeless shelter east of downtown, Olmsted County officials want to buy the same low-income apartment property to turn it into transitional housing.

County officials outlined their new strategy Thursday in a meeting with neighbors of the Residence of Old Town Hall, the property Olmsted hoped to turn into a nearly $13 million shelter.

The county still intends to buy the $5 million property even after much-hoped state funding fell through toward the end of 2023. Instead, local housing officials want to run the complex as transitional housing for the area's vulnerable residents with at-or-below market value rents.

"We don't want to lose money on it, but we're not trying to make money on it," Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said.

Dunn said county officials plan to rent out 55 units, some of which will be set aside for young adults up to 24 years old without a home as well as low-income Mayo Clinic patients who need places to recuperate from treatment.

County officials will hire three full-time staffers to run the complex, including a social worker. They also plan to contract with a nursing company to help residents in recuperative units once they close on an agreement with owner Jeff Allman and take over the building later this spring.

Once that's done, Olmsted will convert some of the units to increase the number of community kitchen spaces in the building. The housing complex will cost slightly under $600,000 to operate, but local official estimate rents and subsidies will cover the cost at a sliver of a profit.

All current tenants will stay in place, according to Dunn. The building also houses dorms for Luther College students, but Luther's contract will end in summer 2025, freeing up 45 units for rent.

Allman said the building was designed in the 1960s with transitional housing in mind, such as community kitchen units instead of in-apartment appliances so more than one person could fit into each unit.

"There's all sorts of good things that just fit this program perfectly," he said.

More than a dozen residents who attended the meeting supported the county's new plans. Several neighbors were concerned about the county's previous homeless shelter proposal, fearing it could increase crime in the neighborhood.

"It's an excellent use of the building," Mary Jo Majerus said. "And I feel much more comfortable having this open conversation."

Though Olmsted is adding more housing units with the project, the county's plans to address homelessness in the area remain unfulfilled.

Olmsted County typically estimates about 200 homeless adults and 400 homeless children live in the area.

Dunn said housing officials and nonprofits are stepping back and analyzing where a homeless shelter would best fit in the community.

At the same time, Dunn acknowledged nearby neighbors will likely oppose a shelter no matter where it's built but said he's hopeful residents will understand the community's need to tackle increasing homelessness.

"It's going to be hard," he said. "We'll need to work with everyone we can and come up with the best solution."

Olmsted County Board Chair Sheila Kiscaden said the new plan for Residences of Old Town Hall is part of a larger strategy to offer housing across the community's economic means.

"When housing costs are going up and income isn't, there is a part of our housing we don't think about — the single-room occupancy, the low-income person, all alone," she said.