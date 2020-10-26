Tampa Bay and the Dodgers capped more than four hours of baseball on Saturday night with the wildest ending ever in a World Series game.

A lot of us tuned into Game 4 for the final innings after the Gophers were thumped by Michigan, and missing the opening innings meant that we missed a back-and-forth game that would have been remembered for its excitement, even if everything that happened earlier wasn't blown away by the game's final play.

Here's the scene: The Dodgers are leading 7-6 with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 4. The Rays have runners on first and second with two outs and Brett Phillips is coming to bat. Phillips was picked up from Kansas City at the end of August primarily for his speed and defensive skills. You could call him the bittiest of bit players, based on his .202 average in 337 career at-bats with three major league teams.

Here's what happened. Let's start with the basics.:

Now, let's have some more fun. Here are seven versions of the game-ending call in three languages, everything from the Tampa Bay broadcasts calls in English and Spanish to the Russian TV feed to the words of Dodgers radio voice Charley Steiner.

Settle in. Headphones are recommended.

***

***

***

***

***

Baseball is fun, huh?