Officials on Tuesday said that a man who was shot two months ago in a vacant downtown Minneapolis residential building was a victim of homicide.

Aidarus Sharif-Mohamed Ali, 46, of Minneapolis was shot in the head Feb. 16 and died by the time police arrived at the otherwise unoccupied triplex in the 1500 block of S. Park Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said there have been no arrests made in connection with the killing, nor have they commented about a possible motive.







